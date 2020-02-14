Weather

SoCal weather: Mild temperatures on Friday but weekend will be warmer

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mild temperatures on Friday with conditions heating up to the 80s by Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect patchy fog Friday morning, with temperatures hitting a high of 67 degrees by the afternoon. By Sunday, the region should be in the low 80s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunshine and a high of 70 Friday, climbing to 88 by Monday.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California COVID-19 cases hit 1 million mark
Pilot killed when plane crashes into parked vehicles in Pacoima
Private movie-theater rentals becoming more popular
How effective are face shields?
Bank of America takes heat for EDD card problems
'Grey's Anatomy', 'Station 19' share special episode
Driver in custody after high-speed chase ends in Inglewood
Show More
Is it safe to stay in a hotel during COVID?
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
Why is Bank of America draining EDD bank accounts?
Ventura County seeing rise in COVID cases from large gatherings
Harada House: Renovation efforts underway for Riverside landmark
More TOP STORIES News