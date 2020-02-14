SoCal weather: Mild temperatures on Friday but weekend will be warmer

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mild temperatures on Friday with conditions heating up to the 80s by Sunday.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect patchy fog Friday morning, with temperatures hitting a high of 67 degrees by the afternoon. By Sunday, the region should be in the low 80s.The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunshine and a high of 70 Friday, climbing to 88 by Monday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.