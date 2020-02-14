Weather

SoCal weather: Mild temperatures on Saturday before region sees slight warm-up

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see another day of mild temperatures on Saturday, before conditions start to heat up.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect patchy fog Saturday morning, with temperatures hitting a high of 70 degrees by the afternoon. By Sunday, the region should be in the low 80s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunshine and a high of 16 Saturday, climbing to 89 by Monday.

