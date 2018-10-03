WEATHER

Moderate, heavy rain hitting Southern California on Wednesday

SoCal is seeing bands of moisture drop rain in some communities, with thunderstorms out in the desert.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Pockets of rain are moving through Southern California Wednesday as a big area of low pressure pushes moisture into the region.

Some desert communities in the area of Desert Hot Springs are seeing lightning, hail and intense thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

Some flooding is possible in those desert communities as well as areas affected by recent wildfires.

Another long, narrow swath of rainfall was stretching from El Monte down to the Long Beach coast. An additional band of moisture was lingering offshore just beyond Avalon.

Light showers may linger through early Thursday morning, and the sunshine will return shortly afterward.

Los Angeles and Orange counties could see up to half an inch of rain in some areas on Wednesday, with a high temperature reaching 73 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire could also see half an inch of rain, with a high of 75.

Showers are forecast for the beaches, with a quarter to a half an inch expected amid a high temperature of 71.

Mountain communities will see a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms, along with windy conditions and a high of 57.

Desert areas will be cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 73.

