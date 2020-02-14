SoCal weather: Cooler temps continue Thursday but weekend will be warmer

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see another day or two of cool temperatures but conditions heat up starting Sunday.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies with temperatures hitting a high of 68 degrees on Thursday. By the weekend, the region should be in the low 80s.The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunshine and a high of 71 Thursday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.