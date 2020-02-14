Weather

SoCal weather: Cooler temps continue Thursday but weekend will be warmer

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see another day or two of cool temperatures but conditions heat up starting Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies with temperatures hitting a high of 68 degrees on Thursday. By the weekend, the region should be in the low 80s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunshine and a high of 71 Thursday.

