LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see another day or two of cool temperatures but conditions heat up starting Sunday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies with temperatures hitting a high of 68 degrees on Thursday. By the weekend, the region should be in the low 80s.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunshine and a high of 71 Thursday.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Cooler temps continue Thursday but weekend will be warmer
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News