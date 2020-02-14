SoCal weather: Colder temps continue across SoCal on Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see plenty of sunshine but cold temperatures on Tuesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies but chilly temperatures in the 60s with a high of just 68 - dropping to 48 overnight.The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunshine and a high of 67, dropping to 37 overnight.The mountain areas will remain chilly with a high of just 42 degrees and diving to 15 at night.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.