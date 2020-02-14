SoCal weather: Colder temps continue across SoCal on Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see plenty of sunshine but cold temperatures on Tuesday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies but chilly temperatures in the 60s with a high of just 68 - dropping to 48 overnight.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunshine and a high of 67, dropping to 37 overnight.
The mountain areas will remain chilly with a high of just 42 degrees and diving to 15 at night.
