SoCal weather: Cooler temps continue across region on Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some sunshine and cool temperatures on Wednesday, with a warmup expected for the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies with temperatures hitting a high of 69 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunshine and a high of 68.

The mountain areas will remain chilly with a high of just 49.

