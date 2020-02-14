SoCal weather: Cooler temps continue across region on Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some sunshine and cool temperatures on Wednesday, with a warmup expected for the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies with temperatures hitting a high of 69 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunshine and a high of 68.The mountain areas will remain chilly with a high of just 49.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.