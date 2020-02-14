SoCal weather: More rain, cool temps across SoCal on Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see another round of rain and cool temperatures on Sunday, with strong gusts during the evening.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect showers off and on during the morning, with a 50% chance of rain, and temperatures in the low 60s on Sunday.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see morning clouds and rain with temperatures in the high 50s. There is a 60% chance of precipitation.Up in the mountain areas, six inches to 1 foot of snow is expected with a high of 33 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.first storm of the season...