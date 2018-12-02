WEATHER

More rain, possible mudflows expected in SoCal

SoCal could see rain and snow starting Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Southern California will see two days of mild, cool weather before another storm system moves in by midweek, leading to possible mudflows in burn areas.

The system should hit the Santa Barbara area by Tuesday night, then move in to Ventura and Los Angeles counties overnight, with heavier rain hitting by the Wednesday morning commute.

The rain is expected to continue through Thursday. Some snow may also fall in the mountains and mudflows are expected in areas impacted by the Woolsey Fire and other recent blazes.

Before the storm hits, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly sunny skies Monday, with a high of 68.

The valleys and Inland Empire could see some morning frost in some areas Monday, with a high climbing to 67 later in the day.

Beaches will see sun and 2-4 foot surf, with a high of 65.

Mountain communities will be sunny and cold Monday with light winds and a high of just 44 degrees.

Deserts will be sunny and cool with a high of 55, dropping to 29 overnight.

7-Day Forecasts
