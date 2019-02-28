Southern California weather: Morning rain will give way to partly sunny conditions Thursday

Updated 6 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A light rain system will linger in Southern California Thursday, making for a cloudy and cool day with highs in the 60s.Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will experience a mostly cloudy day with a 40 percent chance of morning rain as a storm system crosses the region. The system will clear by the afternoon, leaving slightly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s.Beach communities have a slight chance or morning rain amid cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 60s. Swells from the west may bring in 1-3 foot waves.Mountains will have a chance of morning rain and will be partly sunny most of the day. Highs will be in the mid-40s. Overnight lows will dip into the low 30s.The deserts will also have a slight chance of morning rain amid a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will hover in the low 60s and then dip into the upper 40s by nightfall.A second storm is headed toward SoCal on Saturday and Sunday. This storm is atmospheric river-related, so it will bring some bursts of heavy rain with possibly half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall.A third system will roll into the region next Tuesday and Wednesday - it will be the largest of the three storms, possibly producing up to two inches of rain.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.