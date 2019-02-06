People from all over the Los Angeles area headed out to Mount Baldy in San Bernardino to check out the fresh snow.Visitors said they couldn't believe how great it was and added it's the best snow the area has had in a while.The roads were clear of any debris, but traffic was a little heavy coming up.Visitors got to use the ski lifts to check out the fresh powder up top or take them to ride down on snowboards and skiis.Another storm is expected next week to bring in more snow.