WEATHER

Mount Baldy gains visitors who head out to play in snow

EMBED </>More Videos

People from all over the Los Angeles area headed out to Mount Baldy in San Bernardino County to check out the fresh snow.

By
MOUNT BALDY (KABC) --
People from all over the Los Angeles area headed out to Mount Baldy in San Bernardino to check out the fresh snow.

Visitors said they couldn't believe how great it was and added it's the best snow the area has had in a while.

The roads were clear of any debris, but traffic was a little heavy coming up.

Visitors got to use the ski lifts to check out the fresh powder up top or take them to ride down on snowboards and skiis.

Another storm is expected next week to bring in more snow.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowtravelcommunitySan Bernardino CountyMount Baldy
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Southern California weather Wednesday
Caltrans keep an eye on Cajon Pass for possible snow
PCH reopens near Ventura County line after strong storm
Evacuation orders lifted for Trabuco Creek residents in OC
More Weather
Top Stories
Yorba Linda plane crash: 4 victims killed inside home ID'd
Rancho Cucamonga: Porn actress, producer charged with sex abuse
Family of suspect shot in Fontana chase looking for answers
Seized Ferrari, other classic cars up for auction by U.S. Marshals
15 minute high-intensity workout can make you healthier
Man arrested after Garden Grove suspicious-device scare
Man runs into Van Morrison show at Wiltern after getting stabbed
Gas explosion, fire prompt evacuations in SF
Show More
Glendale police investigate 2 deaths as murder-suicide
Buddhist temple in Garden Grove destroyed by fire
IT'S COLD: Gorman clocks in at frigid 15 degrees with wind chill
Trial begins in murder of Moreno Valley teen
Key West bans sale of sunscreens that harm coral reefs
More News