MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) -- Folks hoping to enjoy the piles of fresh snow surrounding Mount Baldy are in luck.
Mount Baldy Road, the main traffic artery leading to the mountain community, is back open after power lines were knocked down during a Thanksgiving storm, but officials are warning about the road conditions.
Fire officials say although the roads are now clear for drivers, they should expect major traffic delays for the rest of the weekend. Parking in the area will also be limited due to all the snow.
Southern California Edison was also working to restore power to the Mount Baldy Resort which lost power around 9 p.m. Friday. Three different outages in the area left some 1,600 customers in the dark, officials said, and would be brought back online in phases.
Resort officials said their plan was to run one lift on generator power but that would not happen until late Saturday morning. It's unclear if guests would be reimbursed for booked resort tickets.
Meanwhile, several roads leading to Big Bear were also starting to reopen as the mountain community continued to dig out from the power storm that dumped up to 48 inches of snow in two days.
Mount Baldy Road reopens following Thanksgiving snow storm, major delays expected
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More