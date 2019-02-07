Mountain High sees best snow conditions in years after recent storms

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The chilly weather caused people to bundle up in Los Angeles and other low-elevation areas, but avid skiers and snowboarders were excited to play in the snow at Mountain High.Wrightwood residents and visitors said the cold was part of the fun and the recent snow brought on the best conditions people have seen in years.The ski resort got so much snow that its opening its east resort on Friday, with 100 percent of runs open for the first time in two years.Watch Jory Rand's full report on the slopes in the video above.