Weather

Mountain High sees best snow conditions in years after recent storms

EMBED <>More Videos

The chilly weather caused people to bundle up in Los Angeles and other low-elevation areas, but avid skiers and snowboarders were excited to play in the snow at Mountain High.

By
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The chilly weather caused people to bundle up in Los Angeles and other low-elevation areas, but avid skiers and snowboarders were excited to play in the snow at Mountain High.

Wrightwood residents and visitors said the cold was part of the fun and the recent snow brought on the best conditions people have seen in years.

The ski resort got so much snow that its opening its east resort on Friday, with 100 percent of runs open for the first time in two years.

Watch Jory Rand's full report on the slopes in the video above.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherwrightwoodsan bernardino countysnowskiingski resortshobbies
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Show More
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Eyewitness This: Long Beach aerial tram, Lebron's latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
More TOP STORIES News