Rain-triggered mudslides in recent burn area of Silverado Canyon in OC prompt mandatory evacs

Silverado Canyon was shut down between Olive Drive and Ladd Canyon due to a mudslide in that area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. A mandatory evacuation order for that community was issued shortly after 9 a.m.
#OCSDPIO: Due to mudslides, a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Silverado Canyon. Modjeska and Williams Canyon are under voluntary evacuation at this time. #SilveradoMudslide @OCFA_PIO @OCpublicworks— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) March 10, 2021
Authorities have also issued voluntary evacuation orders for Modjeska and Williams canyons, which were all burned by the Bond Fire in December. The blaze stripped more 6,000 acres in the area, leaving prime conditions for mudslides.
The flowing mud engulfed some cars in the neighborhood, but no injuries or serious damage have been reported.
