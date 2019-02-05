Mulholland Highway closed near Kanan Road due to small mudslides

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews worked in the pouring rain Monday to clear away mud and debris that shuttered Mulholland Highway.A series of storms over the weekend has caused problems in areas affected by the Woolsey Fire, especially in Malibu and Agoura Hills.Mulholland Highway was closed because of minor mudslides blocking the road. One storm on Saturday brought heavy downpours that saturated bare hillsides that were charred by the blaze.Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park was evacuated Saturday because the water in a nearby reservoir became so high it threatened nearby homes.On Monday, firefighters checked on residents and remained concerned about the reservoir as it was thick with mud and debris.Another storm is expected to move into the area Tuesday, but the rains should be much lighter.