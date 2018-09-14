HURRICANE FLORENCE

New Bern Florence video: Cars trapped, buildings inundated with substantial flooding

EMBED

AccuWeather's Reed Timmer reports on the dangerous conditions in New Bern, where cars are trapped and buildings are submerged in the substantial flooding. (AccuWeather)

NEW BERN --
At least 150 people have said they need rescuing from the rising waters in New Bern, N.C., caused by Hurricane Florence. The flood has already trapped cars and inundated buildings. The level is expected to rise another 2-3 feet on Friday morning.

Hurricane Florence made landfall on Friday in Wrightsville Beach as a Category 1 and is "nearly stationary" near the coast, AccuWeather reports.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence lashes North Carolina with rain

AccuWeather meteorologist Reed Timmer reports on the dangerous conditions in New Bern in the video above.
