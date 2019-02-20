New round of snow could dump up to 10 inches in Wrightwood

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --Another winter storm could dump up to 10 inches of snow in Wrightwood and cause reduced visibility on mountain roadways, but that hasn't stopped visitors from enjoying the fresh powder.
Local businesses are welcoming the winter weather and new customers.
"Come into town. We want everyone to come into town, check out the local businesses. There's great places to eat," said Roxie Critton of Golden Acorn Mercantile.
Caltrans is advising anyone going into the mountain communities, especially during the ongoing storm, to bring tire chains, a warm blanket, a flashlight, some water and a cellphone charger in case of an emergency.
Meantime, the California High Patrol and Antelope Valley residents are bracing for low snow levels on the Grapevine and surrounding areas.
There's a dusting of snow on the mountains above the high desert. On Wednesday night and Thursday, a fresh blanket of white powder is expected to drop below the mountains, covering parts of Palmdale and Lancaster.
Forming storm clouds are expected to unleash a repeat of last weekend's heavy snow and ice smoothing the highway. Drivers got stuck on the road during the closure, bundling up in their cars until the highway reopened.
CHP officer Josh Greengard explained that snow levels may get down to about 1,800 to 1,500 feet and warns that those who plan to travel through the Grapevine should be prepared for the worst.