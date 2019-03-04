Southern California weather: New series of storms approaching

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Monday should be mostly clear and cloudy, but a new series of storms is hitting the Southland starting Tuesday.The rain should start by around the lunch hour Tuesday, sweeping in first through Ventura County and moving south to hit parts of Los Angeles by the evening commute home. It should last until the Wednesday morning commuting hours.Then another storm will come Friday into early Saturday, and a third, heavy storm will hit sometime Monday.On Monday, Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will see cloudy skies with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.Beach communities will be slightly cloudy with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 61.Mountain areas will be partly cloudy with a high of 52.The deserts will be partly cloudy with a high of 64.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.