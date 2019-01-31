The first in a series of storms soaked Southern California Thursday, and up to three inches of rain is expected in some areas by Monday.The rain will hit hardest on three alternating days. After Thursday's storm, the next two will be heaviest Saturday and Monday.Friday will be mostly dry with some clouds overhead.A second, larger storm will move in Friday night, bringing up to 4 inches of rainfall in some areas of the Southland.It will move in from the northwest, sweeping down through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties Friday night and hitting Los Angeles County by Saturday morning.That Friday-Saturday storm could see heavy pockets of intense rain and people living in areas affected by recent wildfires are advised to take precautions in the event of possible flooding and mudslides.Super Bowl Sunday could see some light showers but will be mostly cloudy.The third storm will hit Monday - but it will only produce some periodic rainfall with light, scattered showers.On Friday, temperatures in Los Angeles and Orange counties as well as the valleys and Inland Empire will hover in the mid-60s, with some clouds overhead and rain moving in overnight.Beach communities will see clouds Friday with a high of 62 and 2-5 foot surf.Mountains will see clouds and temperatures in the mid-40s during the day, dropping to 28 overnight.Desert areas will be partly sunny and breezy with a high of 57.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.