TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) --A mandatory evacuation order was issued Thursday morning for residents in the Trabuco Creek area as a major subtropical storm rolled across the region, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
Trabuco Canyon Road was closed between Rose Canyon Road and Plano Trabuco Road, authorities said.
The evacuation order came was a flash-flood watch remained in effect for Orange County. The watch is scheduled to expire at 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Trabuco Creek residents were last ordered to evacuate their homes Feb. 2, when a major storm drenched the region and resulted in flooding and debris flows downstream of the Holy Fire burn area.
