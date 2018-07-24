WEATHER

Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat

The Riverside County Department of Public Health is sounding the alarm after recent heat-related deaths, confirming that six people have died as a result of heat in July alone.

By and Sid Garcia
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
As sweltering temperatures blanket Southern California this week, health officials continue warn residents about heat danger.

The Riverside County Department of Public Health is sounding the alarm after recent heat-related deaths, confirming that six people have died as a result of heat in July alone.

"Even though the majority of them happened to be elderly individuals who had other health problems, one of them was actually a 37-year-old man who also died," Riverside County Department of Public Health's Dr. Cameron Kaiser said. "I think it's a good reminder to everybody that heat's a killer and we're about to get more of it."

RELATED: California heat wave prompts statewide Flex Alert

Elderly people and children face the greatest risk of heat-related issues because they have the most difficulty regulating water in their bodies.

This means they may not be able to sweat as efficiently as they need to in order to stay cool amid the high temperatures.

Tom Sawyer Camps Outpost Director Kathy Garcia shared some parental tips related to keeping their children cool this week.


In La Canada Flintridge, however, more than 400 children have been able to stay cool at a local summer camp by using a pool, slip-and-slide and tree shade.

Tom Sawyer Camps Outpost Director Kathy Garcia shared some parental tips related to keeping their children cool this week.

"Hydrate the night before," Garcia said. "Have your kids drink water the day before they're out in the sun. Have plenty of water with you when you go out in the sun and then wear light clothing, big hats with visors and stay in the shade as much as possible."

All of the counselors at Tom Sawyer Camps have gone through CPR training, so they know how to spot and treat a child that is struggling with the excessive heat.
