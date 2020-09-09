smoke

Orange San Francisco sky looks even wilder in drone video

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you thought the San Francisco sky looked apocalyptic from the ground this morning, it's somehow even crazier from the sky.

Droneview7 video shows a thick, orange haze over San Francisco around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Coit Tower appears shrouded in smoke, the top of Salesforce Tower disappears into the haze and you can't see clearly across the bay.

The smoke is so thick, you'd think a fire was burning close to San Francisco, but the ash and smoke floating over the Bay Area Wednesday actually comes from the Bear Fire burning near Oroville, 150 miles northeast of San Francisco.


But at the same time, the marine layer is forming a protective layer over San Francisco. That's why when you step outside, you may not smell smoke.

Instead, ash is raining down through the marine layer.

If it heats up in the afternoon, that marine layer fog could burn off, and air quality in the city will deteriorate quickly.

