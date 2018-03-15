Overnight rain in burn areas prompts flood concerns

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --Wet conditions throughout the Southland early Thursday morning raised flooding concerns in local burn areas.
Country Club Drive in Burbank was shut down at Via Montana. The windy mountain road was hit hard by mud flow during a major storm in January. This time, police said, there were a couple of inches of muddy rain that crews were working to clean up.
MORE: Driver recalls terrifying muddy ride down Burbank road
In video shared by ABC7 viewers, rushing water and some debris is seen running down a street in La Tuna Canyon.
MORE: 2nd of 3 rain storms moves into the Southland Thursday
Meantime, the National Weather Service tracked the storm moving through the La Tuna Canyon burn area to north of La Canada and east to Altadena -- several areas where flooding was reported.
Sheriff's deputies said despite the wet conditions, there were no major issues or evacuation orders underway.
Scattered showers are expected to linger for the rest of the day, and a third storm for the week will come Friday.