SoCal weather: High clouds, mild conditions expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A low pressure system circulating off the coast of California will bring high clouds to most of Southern California amid mild conditions on Saturday.Los Angeles and Orange Counties will see a mix of clouds and sun with a high temperature of 75 degrees. The low temperature will drop to 54 degrees.Similar conditions are expected in the valleys and the Inland Empire, where the high will reach 79 degrees. The low will be 45 degrees.Look for fog and cloudy conditions at the beaches, with a high temperature of 65 degrees and a low of 52.The desert areas will be sunny throughout the weekend, with a high of 72 degrees. The low will plunge to 32.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.