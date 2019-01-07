WEATHER

PCH could stay closed until Tuesday near Malibu after mudslides

A stretch of Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu was expected to stay closed at least through Monday after rain triggered debris flows and left vehicles stuck in mud.

By and ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
Several vehicles were stuck in mud Sunday on Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu, where rain triggered debris flows the previous evening and forced the closure of a 13-mile stretch of the highway.

Caltrans said PCH would remain closed in both directions from Las Posas Road in Ventura County to Encinal Canyon Road in Malibu possibly through Tuesday. Meanwhile, maintenance crews at the scene continued to assist with towing and cleanup.

Malibu residents, some of whom are survivors of the Woolsey Fire, described their reactions as boulders, rocks and tree limbs covered PCH in the mudslide.

"Last night I was full-on PTSD after what we experienced with the fire," said Jordan Jacob, who lost his home to the November wildfire. "It brought back a lot of feelings, like, oh no, we gotta go, we gotta be prepared.

"But we were pretty well-prepared," he added, "and we learned a lot from the fire that we are going to take on mudslide season."

Photos from the PCH in Malibu show officers and vehicles stuck in deep trenches of mud after rains caused a mudslide in the recently burned area.

