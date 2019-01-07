WEATHER

PCH reopens between Los Angeles, Ventura counties 2 days after mudslides closed roadway

Photos from the PCH in Malibu show officers and vehicles stuck in deep trenches of mud after rains caused a mudslide in the recently burned area. (twitter/@thelocalmalibu)

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
All lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway reopened Monday night, two days after heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding that closed the roadway between Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Caltrans reopened all lanes of PCH around 8 p.m.

A stormy system had moved into the Southland Saturday night and sudden downpours triggered debris flows that shuttered 13 miles of the road between Malibu and Oxnard.

Crews had worked day and night to clear out the muck, which had caused several vehicles to get stuck.

Luckily, no one was injured when the mudslides and flooding occurred.

Caltrans officials said Decker Canyon Road remained closed indefinitely.
