Television station KCRG reports that the body of 18-year-old Gerald Belz was found behind an academic hall just before 3 a.m. Wednesday by campus police. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. While officials believe his death was related to dangerously low temperatures at the time he was found, officials have not given a specific cause of death.
Saddened by the loss of a member of the Hawkeye family: pic.twitter.com/sMq4XRK1Ci— University of Iowa (@uiowa) January 30, 2019
Belz's family told KCRG that doctors did not find alcohol in his system.
The National Weather Service says the wind chill around 3 a.m. was negative 51 degrees (negative 46 Celsius).
The death is the eighth fatality linked to the extremely cold weather in the Midwest.