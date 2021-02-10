earthquake

Powerful 7.7 earthquake hits north of New Zealand, triggers tsunami watch

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- A powerful undersea earthquake has struck north of New Zealand, prompting a tsunami watch in the region.

The U.S. Geological Agency said the magnitude 7.7 quake hit Wednesday evening. It was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) southeast of the Loyalty Islands, it said. It was not expected to cause significant damage or fatalities on land.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami watches for New Zealand, Fiji, Vanuatu and other Pacific islands.

The region is prone to earthquakes because it sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherearthquaketsunamiu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
Multiple small quakes rattle Salton Sea area
1971 Sylmar quake was wake-up call for building safety in LA
Survivors, first responders recall moment Sylmar quake hit
Sylmar quake anniversary a reminder to prep your home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Unexpected additional vaccine doses available in Los Angeles
Stolen vehicle chase ends in deadly collision in Monterey Park
Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial
Suspect escapes after short chase in Inglewood
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for Kobe Bryant crash
Survivors, first responders recall moment Sylmar quake hit
Dr. Laura Berman speaks out after son dies of apparent drug overdose
Show More
COVID vaccine site open for 4-day blitz in South LA neighborhood
3.8 magnitude earthquake hits near Salton Sea
1971 Sylmar quake was wake-up call for building safety in LA
Los Angeles seeing spike in homicides in 2021
Sylmar quake anniversary a reminder to prep your home
More TOP STORIES News