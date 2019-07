EMBED >More News Videos The recent rash of minor earthquakes plaguing the Inland Empire may have some people on edge, but the U.S. Geological Survey says the swarm isn't cause for concern.

CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.3 earthquake has struck near Cabazon and Banning Monday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake hit at 9:34 p.m. about 3.1 miles northwest of Cabazon and 3.7 miles northeast of Banning.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.It's the latest in a recent rash of minor earthquakes plaguing the Inland Empire. The USGS says the swarm isn't cause for concern.