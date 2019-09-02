hurricane dorian

5 people have died in Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian, prime minister says

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis says at least five people have died in the Abaco Islands as Hurricane Dorian continues to pound the region as a Category 4 storm.

Minnis said Monday that there are also people in nearby Great Bahama island who are in serious distress. He said rescue crews will respond to calls for help as soon as weather conditions allow.

He said many homes and buildings have been severely damaged or destroyed.

"We are in the midst of a historic tragedy," he said.

The storm remained stationary over Grand Bahama late Monday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph.

On Sunday, Dorian blasted the Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph and gusts up to 220 mph, tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall.

The center said Dorian is expected to move "dangerously close" to the Florida east coast late Monday through Wednesday evening and then move north to coastal Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday night and Thursday.

RELATED: Here's what you actually need to prepare for Hurricane Dorian
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhurricane doriantropical weatherhurricane
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Florida woman wraps home in plastic ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas: VIDEO
Carriers offering free data, texting for those in Hurricane Dorian's path
Bracing for Hurricane Dorian: PHOTOS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 bodies recovered after boat erupts in flames off Santa Cruz Island
Kaiser employees protest against working conditions
Death of inmate in Orange being investigated
Deputy-involved shooting in East LA leads to chase, crash
Hurricane Dorian still Category 5 storm after landfall in Bahamas
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
2 victims found stabbed inside a Koreatown Ralphs
Show More
Mother in custody after children left in hot car in La Mirada
100-acre brush fire erupts near Snail Canyon in Ventura County
Memorial signs honor bicyclists who have died in traffic crashes
Garden Grove hit-and-run driver kills man in his 80s
Jonas Brothers pay surprise visit to teen cancer patient
More TOP STORIES News