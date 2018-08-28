HURRICANE MARIA

Gov. Ricardo Rossello raises Puerto Rico's official toll from Hurricane Maria from 64 to 2,975 following new study

EMBED </>More Videos

An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico --
An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria.

The findings issued Tuesday by the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University contrast sharply with the official death toll of 64.

It's also about double the government's previous interim estimate of 1,400.

Researchers say there was a 22 percent overall increase in the number of deaths from September 2017 to February 2018 compared to previous years.

They say the initial low counts came partly because physicians lacked training on how to certify deaths after a disaster.

They say the elderly and impoverished were most at risk.

A spokesman for Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello did not immediately return a message for comment.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane mariapuerto ricou.s. & worldstormstorm damage
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE MARIA
Puerto Rico: 1,400 died from Hurricane Maria but toll still at 64
Memorial of shoes honors thousands feared dead in Puerto Rico
Dodgers donating $2M to Puerto Rico relief
Dodgers donate $2M to help rebuilding efforts in Puerto Rico
More hurricane maria
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Tuesday
Tropical Storm Lane: Storm weakens, turns away from Hawaii
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
Hurricane Lane downgraded to Category 3 storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Bill to make California first state to end bail before trial
Deputies rescue baby found not breathing during traffic stop
Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in Westchester
Manhattan Beach police looking for rape suspect
Man detained after scaling fence at LAX, approaching Delta plane
Hunter severely mauled by black bear in San Bernardino Mountains
2 suspects arrested in ice cream truck drug bust in Long Beach
IE church members mourn loss of pastor to suicide
Show More
E. Coli beef recall impacts California Safeway stores
Trump honors McCain's service to country by re-lowering flags
DMV customers go to Needles for shorter wait times
'Weird Al' Yankovic gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Is social media making you overeat?
More News