Rain drenches several parts of SoCal overnight, early morning

Mountain High reported receiving the heaviest snowfall in a decade, which enabled them to open the East Resort for the first time in two years.

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- Several parts of the Southland were drenched overnight and early Saturday as a fast-moving storm made its way into the region.Roads were dangerously slick for morning commuters as heavy sheets of rain soaked the SoCal area before the storm began to diminish in the late-morning hours.The pouring rain took some people off guard in the downtown Ventura area Thursday night. Groups were spotted rushing to shelter when the system moved in.The storm left streets in Northridge covered in puddles, as well as the 5 Freeway in Castaic, where cars kicked up pools of rain.The storm was expected to cause snow to fall as low as 3,500 feet in the mountain areas.Saturday's storm will lose strength as the day goes on, but more rain is expected on Sunday, and a third storm system is on tap to move in as early as Wednesday.