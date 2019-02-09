Weather

Rain drenches several parts of SoCal overnight, early morning

EMBED <>More Videos

Several parts of the Southland were drenched overnight and early Saturday as a fast-moving storm made its way into the region.

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- Several parts of the Southland were drenched overnight and early Saturday as a fast-moving storm made its way into the region.

Roads were dangerously slick for morning commuters as heavy sheets of rain soaked the SoCal area before the storm began to diminish in the late-morning hours.

The pouring rain took some people off guard in the downtown Ventura area Thursday night. Groups were spotted rushing to shelter when the system moved in.

Southern California forecast: Storm expected to move quickly, get lighter through Saturday

The storm left streets in Northridge covered in puddles, as well as the 5 Freeway in Castaic, where cars kicked up pools of rain.

The storm was expected to cause snow to fall as low as 3,500 feet in the mountain areas.

Mountain High: Resort 100 percent open thanks to heaviest snowfall in decade
EMBED More News Videos

Mountain High reported receiving the heaviest snowfall in a decade, which enabled them to open the East Resort for the first time in two years.



Saturday's storm will lose strength as the day goes on, but more rain is expected on Sunday, and a third storm system is on tap to move in as early as Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathercastaiclos angeles countycoldstormrain
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Boy wasn't allowed to use restroom at school, forced to sit in urine, mom says
3 sick near high school in Harbor City after exposure to substance
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Taco Bell gives free tacos to man who survived on fire sauce
Vigil to be held for girl found dead on Hacienda Heights trail
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Show More
Fired LA County deputy will keep gun and badge for now
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
For this dog, 'The Lion King' is more than just a movie
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
More TOP STORIES News