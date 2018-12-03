Southern California will see two days of mild, cool weather before more rain moves in by midweek, leading to possible mudflows in burn areas.The storm system is expected to hit the Santa Barbara area Tuesday night, then move into Ventura and Los Angeles counties overnight, with heavier rain during the Wednesday morning commute.The rain is expected to continue through Thursday. Some snow may also fall in the mountains and mudflows are expected in areas impacted by the Woolsey Fire and other recent blazes.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a mostly cloudy day until rain moves in at night. Highs will be in the upper 60s.The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly cloudy and highs will be in the low 70s.Beach communities will be cloudy with temperatures hovering in the upper 60s.Mountain communities will experience cloudy skies and temps in the upper 40s.Desert areas will have a cool and cloudy day with highs in the upper 50s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.