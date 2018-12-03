WEATHER

More rain, possible mudflows expected in SoCal starting Tuesday night

EMBED </>More Videos

Another storm system is headed to Southern California Tuesday, keeping temperatures mild and skies cloudy most of the day before rain moves in late at night.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Southern California will see two days of mild, cool weather before more rain moves in by midweek, leading to possible mudflows in burn areas.

The storm system is expected to hit the Santa Barbara area Tuesday night, then move into Ventura and Los Angeles counties overnight, with heavier rain during the Wednesday morning commute.

The rain is expected to continue through Thursday. Some snow may also fall in the mountains and mudflows are expected in areas impacted by the Woolsey Fire and other recent blazes.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a mostly cloudy day until rain moves in at night. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly cloudy and highs will be in the low 70s.

Beach communities will be cloudy with temperatures hovering in the upper 60s.

Mountain communities will experience cloudy skies and temps in the upper 40s.

Desert areas will have a cool and cloudy day with highs in the upper 50s.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
High surf, storm cause major damage at Capo Beach
Evacuations lifted for Holy Fire burn area; mudflow fears subside
How earthquakes are measured
What to do if there's a tsunami
More Weather
Top Stories
Lancaster abuse case: Unsealed transcripts detail boy's torture
Firefighters rescue dog possibly thrown from roof in Hollywood
Woman killed in crossfire of South LA shooting
Villanueva sworn in as LA County's 33rd sheriff
Death of 4-year-old girl at South LA home investigated as homicide
Teacher arrested in Torrance on suspicion of sexual assault
High surf, storm cause major damage at Capo Beach
Man fatally shot by security guard at Hollywood Walgreens
Show More
Upland woman in critical condition after being beaten by suspect
George H.W. Bush's casket arrives at US Capitol
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches satellites, cremated remains into orbit
Average gas price drops for 40th consecutive day in LA County
You should only eat 6 fries at a time as proper portion, professor says
More News