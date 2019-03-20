Rain floods streets in Compton, shuts down 710 at 91

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A quick powerful storm dumped enough rain in parts of Los Angeles to cause street flooding in Compton, Carson and tie up the 710 Freeway.Video footage shows cars and trucks carefully trying to pass through two inches or more of water in roadways.Santa Fe Avenue was closed to traffic and several drivers had to be rescued as their vehicles got stuck in several inches of water.The 710 Freeway was shut down in both directions at the 91 interchange in the Compton-Paramount area.There were also reports of some hail and lightning in the region.