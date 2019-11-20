Weather

SoCal forecast: Rain for Wednesday morning commute, 1st snowfall coming to mountains

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rain moved in to Southern California this week, along with the first snowfall of the season in the mountains.

A light drizzle will get heavier in time for the Wednesday morning commute. Rainfall will be heaviest in the Inland Empire and Orange County with half an inch to nearly an inch expected in some areas by the end of Wednesday.

Communities burned by recent wildfires should be particularly cautious to look out for possible flooding when the rain begins.

The rainfall will be a little lighter to the north, with about a quarter inch to a half inch in parts of Los Angeles County.

The mountains should see about 2-4 inches of snow at elevations over 6,500 feet and as much as 5-10 inches at higher elevations.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high temperature around 64, with clouds during the daytime.

The valleys and Inland Empire should expect a high of 61 on Wednesday.

Conditions should clear up in time for the weekend.

