Southern Californians should expect a break in the rain throughout Sunday until the next storm system hits on Monday.Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the Inland Empire and valleys, should be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 60s.Beach communities should have partly cloudy skies with a high of 61 degrees and a low of 50. Westerly waves are expected to be 4-8 feet.Mountain areas may get a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning and possibly snow. Expect a high of 39 degrees and teeth-chattering low of 25 degrees.Deserts should be partly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-50s.A second of what the National Weather Service describes as a "parade of storms" is expected to drop rain throughout next week, starting Monday and lasting through possibly Friday.Burn areas are advised to take precautions in the event of flooding and mudslides.