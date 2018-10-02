WEATHER

Rain hitting SoCal on Wednesday

SoCal could see half an inch of rain in some areas Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Southern California could see significant rainfall amounts on Wednesday as the edges of Tropical Storm Rosa near the region.

Rosa moved off toward the northeast, somewhat decreasing the heavier amounts that had been forecast for SoCal. Still, many areas could see half an inch of rain and burn areas have been cautioned to be prepared.

Los Angeles and Orange counties could see up to half an inch of rain in some areas on Wednesday, with a high temperature reaching 73 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire could also see half an inch of rain, with a high of 75.

Showers are forecast for the beaches, with a quarter to a half an inch expected amid a high temperature of 71.

Mountain communities will see a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms, along with windy conditions and a high of 57.

Desert areas will be cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 73.


