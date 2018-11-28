Rain moves into Southland, bringing cool temps and winds

Rain will pelt the Southland, possibly bringing 1-2 inches of rain Thursday. The storm could also cause problems for areas recently burned by wildfires.The storm is expected to create a treacherous morning commute and will progress with downpours and winds with gusts of up to 35 mph.Some light rain may linger into Friday with the possibility of a second storm hitting SoCal on Saturday. However, that second storm appears to be weakening and may not produce much rain.Flash flood watches are in effect in Orange County, high and low deserts.Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will see highs in the low 60s as rain falls throughout the day.Beaches will see big northwest swells getting up to 5-10 feet, with a high of 62. A high surf advisory is in effect for beaches from Los Angeles down to San Diego.Mountains could see 3-5 inches of rain, with snow at elevations around 6,000-7,000 feet. Snow totals could reach up to 6 inches at 7,000 feet and above. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s.Deserts will be rainy and windy with temps in the upper 50s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.