WEATHER

Rain moves into Southland, bringing cool temps and winds

EMBED </>More Videos

Rain is moving into the Southland late Wednesday night and it's expected to make for a wet and rough commute Thursday morning. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Rain will pelt the Southland, possibly bringing 1-2 inches of rain Thursday. The storm could also cause problems for areas recently burned by wildfires.

The storm is expected to create a treacherous morning commute and will progress with downpours and winds with gusts of up to 35 mph.

Some light rain may linger into Friday with the possibility of a second storm hitting SoCal on Saturday. However, that second storm appears to be weakening and may not produce much rain.

Flash flood watches are in effect in Orange County, high and low deserts.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will see highs in the low 60s as rain falls throughout the day.

Beaches will see big northwest swells getting up to 5-10 feet, with a high of 62. A high surf advisory is in effect for beaches from Los Angeles down to San Diego.

Mountains could see 3-5 inches of rain, with snow at elevations around 6,000-7,000 feet. Snow totals could reach up to 6 inches at 7,000 feet and above. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s.

Deserts will be rainy and windy with temps in the upper 50s.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
SoCal burn areas could see debris flows if rains get too intense
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Fun facts about the North Pole
The coldest town on Earth
More Weather
Top Stories
OC Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
10 burglary suspects now in custody for targeting celebrity homes
Michigan school thinks hockey pucks could help students stop shooter
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside Napa bar
Riverside church building homes for the homeless
Map depicts mudslide risk in Woolsey Fire area
Woolsey Fire: Seniors share survival stories at living facility
Show More
High-ranking LA sheriff execs out as Villanueva moves in
LA City Council votes to legalize, regulate sidewalk vending
Holy Fire suspect competent to assist in his defense, judge rules
Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled tahini products: CDC
LA Auto Show previews new EVs and SUVs this year
More News