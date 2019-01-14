WEATHER

Rain prompts mandatory evacuations for Holy Fire burn areas

RIVERSIDE COUNTY (KABC) --
Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the Holy Fire burn areas as rain doused Southern California on Monday.

Riverside County officials announced mandatory evacuations for the following areas:

Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Matri, McVicker A, Rice, Withrow A.
A storm dumped rain across the Southland on Monday, and the wet weather was expected to stick around for the entire workweek.

