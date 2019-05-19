Rain slams SoCal, creates dangerous conditions on roadways

Another unseasonable May storm made its way to the Southland over the weekend, creating slick roadways and dangerous driving conditions.Rain moved in to the region Saturday night, with heavy downpours overnight before partial clearing Sunday morning."Be mindful as you're driving out and about. We're seeing a lot of wet roads, saw a lot of traffic accidents this morning," Eyewitness News Meteorologist Kimi Evans said.Accidents were cropping up across Los Angeles Sunday morning, including three crashes within a mile of each other eastbound and westbound along the 10 Freeway near Route 71 around 7 a.m.The storm also prompted a winter weather advisory.Los Angeles and Orange counties may see one-fourth to a half-inch of rain, while half-inch to one inch of rain is expected for the valleys and Inland Empire.Warmer conditions and sunshine are expected to return Monday, with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.