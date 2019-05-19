Weather

Rain slams SoCal, creates dangerous conditions on roadways

Another unseasonable May storm made its way to the Southland over the weekend, creating slick roadways and dangerous driving conditions.

Rain moved in to the region Saturday night, with heavy downpours overnight before partial clearing Sunday morning.

"Be mindful as you're driving out and about. We're seeing a lot of wet roads, saw a lot of traffic accidents this morning," Eyewitness News Meteorologist Kimi Evans said.

Accidents were cropping up across Los Angeles Sunday morning, including three crashes within a mile of each other eastbound and westbound along the 10 Freeway near Route 71 around 7 a.m.

The storm also prompted a winter weather advisory.

Los Angeles and Orange counties may see one-fourth to a half-inch of rain, while half-inch to one inch of rain is expected for the valleys and Inland Empire.

Warmer conditions and sunshine are expected to return Monday, with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherstormweatherrain
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News