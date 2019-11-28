SoCal storm: Rain, snow continue on Thanksgiving Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Snow and rain will continue to fall in Southern California on Thanksgiving Day and driving conditions may be treacherous in mountain passes.Snow will fall in the mountains at elevations as low as 3,500 feet, making driving on the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine challenging. Plan ahead for roadways where chains may be needed and expect to drive slowly.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to see half an inch or more of rain on Thursday, with temperatures in the mid-50s.A few scattered showers will linger for Black Friday and then taper off for the weekend.The valleys and Inland Empire could see more than an inch of rain, with temperatures in the mid-50s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.