SoCal weather: Storm brings rain, snow to region starting Tuesday night

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new round of rain is expected to arrive to Southern California Tuesday, with Wednesday and Thursday bringing the heaviest amount of rainfall.The storm system is sweeping in from Northern California and will hit the Southland by late Tuesday, bringing up to a foot of snow to the mountains as well.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a high of 61 and a low of 49 at night when the rain moves in. The rain continues throughout the day Wednesday as well as Thursday. Up to half an inch of rain is possible by Thursday.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see some sunshine, along with clouds Tuesday before the rain arrives later in the day. The heaviest rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday before it tapers off Friday.Mountains will see 6-12 inches of snow during the week.