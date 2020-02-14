Weather

SoCal weather: Storm brings rain, snow to region starting Tuesday night

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new round of rain is expected to arrive to Southern California Tuesday, with Wednesday and Thursday bringing the heaviest amount of rainfall.

The storm system is sweeping in from Northern California and will hit the Southland by late Tuesday, bringing up to a foot of snow to the mountains as well.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a high of 61 and a low of 49 at night when the rain moves in. The rain continues throughout the day Wednesday as well as Thursday. Up to half an inch of rain is possible by Thursday.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see some sunshine, along with clouds Tuesday before the rain arrives later in the day. The heaviest rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday before it tapers off Friday.

Mountains will see 6-12 inches of snow during the week.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.



Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check updates: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to deliver State of the State address
Selena to be honored at Grammy Awards
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
Period poverty: What it is and what these 2 women are doing to help
COVID-19 vaccination site to open at USC's University Park campus
Show More
Millions in CA may get late unemployment payments
Jury selection begins in trial of ex-cop in George Floyd's death
Kia recalls nearly 380,000 vehicles for fire risk
Deputies in Kobe crash scene photo scandal can be named
CA boy, 8, called hero after saving little sister from drowning
More TOP STORIES News