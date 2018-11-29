A significant storm system is moving through the Southland, dropping consistent rainfall throughout Thursday.The rain remained light and intermittent in the morning, but the storm is expected to strengthen with heavier downpours in spots and wind gusts of up to 35 mph later in the day.Expect a wet evening commute, with some moderate rain fall slated for parts of Santa Barbara County, western Ventura County and the foothill neighborhoods of Los Angeles County around 4 p.m.Some heavier rain is expected in Orange and Riverside counties as well as the southwest corner of San Bernardino County around 6:30 p.m.Light rain may linger into Friday morning with the possibility of a second storm hitting SoCal on Saturday. However, that second storm appears to be weakening and may not produce much rain.Flood advisories are in effect for San Bernardino County, Riverside County, central San Diego County and southeastern Orange County until 2:45 p.m. Thursday. This includes areas impacted by the Thomas and Woolsey fires.Flash flood watches are in effect through 3 a.m. Friday for the inland areas of Orange County, Riverside County mountains, San Bernardino County mountains and Santa Ana Mountains and foothills.Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will see highs in the low 60s as rain falls throughout the day.Beaches will see big northwest swells getting up to 5-10 feet, with a high of 62. A high surf advisory is in effect for beaches from Los Angeles down to San Diego.Mountains could see 3-5 inches of rain, with snow at elevations around 6,000-7,000 feet. Snow totals could reach up to 6 inches at 7,000 feet and above. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s.Deserts will be rainy and windy with temps in the upper 50s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.