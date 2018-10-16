WEATHER

Texas flood: Heavy rain suspends search for person still missing

EMBED </>More Videos

A rainy forecast has led authorities to suspend the search for the last person still missing after four were swept away last week by raging floodwaters in West Texas. (Rachel Kellner/Texas Parks and Wildlife Department via AP)

JUNCTION, Texas --
A rainy forecast has led authorities to suspend the search for the last person still missing after four were swept away last week by raging floodwaters in West Texas.

Kimble County Sheriff Hilario Cantu said Monday that "it's just not safe to be on the river now." He says the search will resume when the weather improves in a few days.

Three men and a woman disappeared Oct. 8 when floodwaters overran a recreational vehicle park along the South Llano River in Junction.

Two bodies were found Thursday about 9 miles (14 kilometers) downriver from the RV park. Authorities say a third body was discovered Saturday more than 20 miles (32 kilometers) downriver from the RV park.

Authorities have not released the identities of those who have been found.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingsearch and rescuerainu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Southern California red flag warnings in place through Tuesday
Santa Ana winds leave thousands without power across SoCal
Santa Ana winds damage ABC7 camera equipment in Burbank
Disney donating $1 million toward Hurricane Michael relief efforts
More Weather
Top Stories
Person found dead inside motel room in Santa Ana
IE man released after being wrongfully imprisoned for murder
VIDEO: Bus smashes through center divider on 405
Company behind Christian Mingle agrees to pay customers $1M
Woman fired after blocking man from entering his building
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to game-record $667M
Long Beach ranks No. 27 on list of best bike cities in United States
Southern California red flag warnings in place through Tuesday
Show More
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies
Deputies search for Wisconsin girl whose parents are dead
Dodgers vs. Brewers: Preview of NLCS Game 4
Tree in Tustin falls on car, kills woman inside
'Top Chef' runner-up opens Ms Chi Cafe in Culver City, with dumplings, boba and more
More News