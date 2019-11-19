Weather

SoCal forecast: Rain to begin Tuesday night, 1st snowfall coming to mountains

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rain is moving in to Southern California this week, along with the first snowfall of the season in the mountains.

A light drizzle should begin late Tuesday night, then get heavier in time for the Wednesday morning commute. Rainfall will be heaviest in the Inland Empire and Orange County with half an inch to nearly an inch expected in some areas by the end of Wednesday.

Communities burned by recent wildfires should be particularly cautious to look out for possible flooding when the rain begins.

The rainfall will be a little lighter to the north, with about a quarter inch to a half inch in parts of Los Angeles County.

The mountains should see about 2-4 inches of snow at elevations over 6,500 feet and as much as 5-10 inches at higher elevations.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high temperature around 76, with clouds during the daytime, then dropping to 65 on Wednesday amid the rainfall.

The valleys and Inland Empire should expect a high of 76 on Tuesday, dropping to 65 on Wednesday as the rain falls.

Conditions should clear up in time for the weekend.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect wounded in deputy-involved shooting near Anaheim
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
1 person dead after officer-involved shooting in South LA
Shaq wants to hire you to work at his Glendale chicken restaurant
Crash involving naked driver kills girl in Stevenson Ranch
Person dead after house fire in La Cañada Flintridge
Correction officers who guarded Jeffrey Epstein criminally charged
Show More
Woman says her dog sniffed out her ovarian cancer 4 times
New alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim comes forward
Vegan man suing Burger King over Impossible Whopper grilling
Man going to work hit by truck in Venice, later dies
American hostage freed in swap with Taliban
More TOP STORIES News