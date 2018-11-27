WEATHER

Rain to hit SoCal burn areas Wednesday, Thursday

Rain is coming to Southern California starting Wednesday night.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Residents of burn areas are advised to take precautions with a storm dumping 1-2 inches in some areas that were hit hard by the Woolsey Fire.

The rain will start Wednesday night, and then move in with a downpour and gusty winds on Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to see a high of 69 on Wednesday, with rain beginning in the evening, and 1-2 inches falling by Thursday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 68 Wednesday, with 1-2 inches of rain by Thursday.

Beaches will see big northwest swells getting up to 5-10 feet, with a high of 67 on Wednesday and rain on Thursday.

Mountains will be sunny and partly cloudy on Wednesday with a high of 54 Wednesday, then 1-3 inches of rain will fall Thursday with snow at elevations over 8,000 feet.

Deserts will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high of 67 and Thursday will see rain and gusty winds up to 60 mph.


7-Day Forecasts
