LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Residents of burn areas are advised to take precautions with a storm dumping 1-2 inches in some areas that were hit hard by the Woolsey Fire.
The rain will start Wednesday night, and then move in with a downpour and gusty winds on Thursday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to see a high of 69 on Wednesday, with rain beginning in the evening, and 1-2 inches falling by Thursday.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 68 Wednesday, with 1-2 inches of rain by Thursday.
Beaches will see big northwest swells getting up to 5-10 feet, with a high of 67 on Wednesday and rain on Thursday.
Mountains will be sunny and partly cloudy on Wednesday with a high of 54 Wednesday, then 1-3 inches of rain will fall Thursday with snow at elevations over 8,000 feet.
Deserts will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high of 67 and Thursday will see rain and gusty winds up to 60 mph.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts