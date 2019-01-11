Southern California will see some rain this weekend, and the wet weather is slated to begin late Friday night.The rain will start to move into Santa Barbara and Ventura counties around midnight to 1 a.m. Saturday. Then, the rain will move into Los Angeles and Orange counties around 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. and lingering through 4 a.m.The rain could be heavy at times, with some thunder, lightning and hail thrown in the mix as well. Some waterspouts may occur along the coastline.The rain is expected to fall on and off throughout the weekend. A second story system may also drop some rain throughout next week. Burn areas are advised to take precautions in the event of flooding and mudslides.Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the Inland Empire and valleys, will see fair to partly sunny skies Friday, with a high temperature around 67 degrees. The rain should start Friday night.Beach communities will be sunny with waves of 4-8 feet and a high temperature of 64.Mountain areas will see around 2-4 inches of snow at elevations over 6,000 feet, with temperatures reaching only 49 degrees.Deserts will be partly sunny with a high of 59 and some rain at night.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.