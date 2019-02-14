WEATHER

Rain to linger in SoCal on Friday

More rain is coming to the Southland on Friday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Some light showers will continue to linger around the Southland on Friday and then another round of rain will return Sunday.

The new rainfall will be lighter than the downpours that hit the region Wednesday and Thursday.

About a quarter to a half inch of rain is expected by late Friday. Saturday will be cloudy and then Sunday could see another quarter inch of rain.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the valleys and Inland Empire will see a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning and a 60 percent chance by afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s.

Beach communities will see some afternoon rain with a high of 58 and 3-5 foot surf.

The mountain areas will see about an inch of snow at elevations over 6,000 feet and a high of only 33 degrees.

Desert areas may see some afternoon showers, with cold wind and a high of 49.

7-Day Forecasts
