Rainstorm hitting SoCal Wednesday evening, Thursday morning

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Rain is expected late Wednesday in Southern California, which means there's potential for dangerous mudslides in the Woolsey Fire burn areas.
The rain should move into Ventura County around 8:30 p.m. and by 11 p.m. it will be in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The potential for rain should last through Thursday morning and by the time people sit down for Thanksgiving, skies should be partly sunny.
Los Angeles and Orange counties should expect up to a half-inch of rain with highs in the upper 60s Thursday.
The valleys and Inland Empire have a chance of evening showers, and a 50 percent chance of rain Thursday morning, with a high around 69.
Beach communities could see some morning rain, with a high of 66. The area should expect swells from the west that could create 3-5 foot waves.
The mountain areas will see some rain in the morning, turning to snow at elevations over 7,000 feet. Temperatures will remain below 44 degrees.
Deserts may get some light rain with a high of 60 degrees.
