Video captures terrifying moments as rare California tornado whips through Sacramento area

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. -- Remarkable video shows a tornado touching down in Northern California over the weekend in a rare occurrence for the Golden State.

The National Weather Service confirms a twister formed north of Davis, California, in Yolo County around 6:30 pm. Saturday.

The witness who recorded the video said the spinning vortex tore up an orchard as it churned its way across the area.

No other damage was reported.

California sees only about 10 tornadoes each year.

