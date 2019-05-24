Weather

Mammoth Mountain to remain open in August after record snow blankets area ahead of Memorial Day

By ABC7.com staff
MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KABC) -- People heading to Mammoth Mountain Memorial Day weekend will see plenty of fresh snow, with possibly more on the way.

The area saw the snowiest May on record with 29 inches falling, beating the previous 2015 record. Some mountain areas could get another couple of inches Sunday.

"Conditions are all-time heading into this Memorial weekend with it now being the snowiest May on record," Mammoth's website said.

Blanketed with eight to 10 inches of snow in the past few days, Mammoth plans to stay open into August.

The summit received one of the highest snow totals in the country for this past winter.
